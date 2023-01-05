DHS recommends testing homes for odorless, cancer-causing gas

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging Wisconsinites to check their homes and businesses for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer nationally.
Of the estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year from radon, around 962 are in Wisconsin, according to the DHS.
DHS said radon is an odorless, radioactive gas that's naturally present in the ground and seeps through the foundations of buildings.
Paula Tran, a state health officer, said one in 10 homes in the state have elevated radon levels.
“Reducing radon exposure and radon-induced lung cancer in Wisconsin depends on encouraging and supporting all Wisconsinites, including property owners and tenants, to be proactive about testing for radon,” Tran said.
Test kits are available through Radon Information Centers (RIC) in Wisconsin and test kit promotions are happening throughout January, which is Radon Action Month. Test kits are also available from hardware stores and local public health agencies.
If a test result says there is 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L) or higher, DHS recommends installing a mitigation system to prevent radon from entering the residence.
The cost of mitigation can be a barrier for some families, but Wisconsin residents can visit lowradon.org to find their RIC or speak with local public health department radon experts by calling 1-888 LOW-RADON to discuss available options.