DHS releases fact sheet to help foster mental health in students

MADISON (WKOW) — The Office of Children's Mental Health released a fact sheet to help students, parents, schools and policymakers better know how they can foster mental health in students.
According to the Office of Children's Mental Health, "fostering positive mental health in students can improve their overall health and improve student learning, attendance, and engagement." Additionally, they say positive mental health can help reduce bullying, risky behaviors, substance abuse, school violence and involvement in the juvenile justice system.
Some of what's included on the fact sheet are recommendations to get enough sleep, creating a positive — not punitive — school culture and students who have a connection to someone at school have significantly better mental health.
They also suggest advocating for peer-led student mental health student groups.
For more information, you can view the full Strengthening Student Mental Health fact sheet online.