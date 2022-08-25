DHS reminds students, families of resources to reduce back-to-school stress

MADISON (WKOW) — Back-to-school is traditionally a tough time of year, for both students and their families. In the past two years, these stresses have only been added to.
That's why the Department of Health Services Office of Children's Mental Health is reminding schools and families that many resources and programs are in place to help students.
Many investments have been made into kids' mental health by both federal and state leaders, such as Wisconsin's Get Kids Ahead Initiative and the federal CARES Act. You can read more about these state and federal programs online.
A number of mental health programs and implementation resources are also available to schools:
- Comprehensive School Mental Health Framework
- Resiliency
- Screening tools
- Trauma sensitive schools
- Wisconsin Safe & Healthy Schools Center
Parents can also help at home by helping their kids develop habits that improve mental health. These habits include:
- Getting enough sleep
- Having a healthy diet
- Exercising daily
- Spending time outdoors, especially in nature
- And having open communication about mental health
“As we emerge from the pandemic and enter a new school year, we are committed to helping Wisconsin’s children be as healthy as possible”, said Linda Hall, Director of the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Health. “Our hope is that all students learn wellness strategies, build resilience, and strengthen their mental health.”
Additional resources on student mental health are also available on the OCMH webpage.