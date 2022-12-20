 Skip to main content
DHS reports first pediatric flu-associated death in Wisconsin this season

Flu season

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed the first pediatric influenza-associated death in the state for the 2022-2023 season Tuesday.

DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard issued a statement saying the agency is saddened to make this report. 

“Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones," Westergaard said. "Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible. It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death during flu season.” 

DHS said there are 30 pediatric influenza-associated deaths reported nationwide. 

DHS urges all Wisconsinites— especially children— get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.

They also encourage ways to stop the spread of germs, such as:

  • Washing your hands
  • Avoiding touching your face
  • Staying away from others if you're feeling sick
  • Avoiding others who are sick or have flu symptoms
  • Covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze and encouraging children to do the same
  • Wearing a mask around others

Wisconsinites can find where they can get a flu vaccine online or by calling 211 or 877-947-2211.

