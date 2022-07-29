 Skip to main content
DHS warns of salmonella infections linked to peas sold at farmers markets across Wisconsin

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin authorities are warning the public of a salmonella infection investigation connected to a product sold at Wisconsin farmers markets. 

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), at least six people were infected with the same strain of Salmonella after buying shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market of Ripon, Wisconsin. DHS says three people have been hospitalized. 

The peas were sold at Green Barn's farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac, along with Green Valley Acres Farm and Company farm stand in Neenah.

DHS advices anyone who bought these peas not to eat them and to throw them away, even if they've been frozen. 

If you have eaten the peas from Green Barn since July 1 and have salmonellosis symptoms, contact a doctor immediately. Learn more about salmonellosis on the DHS disease information page.

