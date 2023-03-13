DHS warns of text scam targeting FoodShare members

MADISON (WKOW) — The Department of Health Services warns there's a scam currently targeting FoodShare members.
The health agency warns the scam targets FoodShare members through text messages. The texts instruct members to call a phone number and confirm personal information so their account doesn't get locked. The scammers then use the information to steal benefits.
“It is alarming that scammers are going after public benefits like FoodShare that people rely on to feed themselves and their families,” said DHS Inspector General Anthony Baize. “We encourage FoodShare members to understand how to protect their benefits from these increasingly sophisticated scams and to report them when they happen.”
The agency is investigating the scam and providing information on how FoodShare members can protect themselves.
DHS says you can protect your benefits by monitoring account balances online, utilizing security features that limit unauthorized access and creating unique passwords.
The agency says it will only text about FoodShare benefits from 94347 and email from dhs@info.wisconsin.gov. The texts or emails never ask for personal information or offer prizes for responding.
If you believe there's suspicious activity on your account, DHS says you can contact your local agency or QUEST Card Service. Fraudulent communication about FoodShare should be reported to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection at 800-422-7128.