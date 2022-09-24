Diaper Dash spreads awareness, fills critical need in community

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 8th Annual Diaper Dash, hosted by Babies and Beyond Saturday, is spreading awareness and filling a critical need.
The family-friendly event included a Kids Dash, face painting, games, food and more.
Executive Director of Babies and Beyond, Brenda Collins, said diapers make a world of difference for both baby's and parents' health and happiness. Yet, one in three families experience diaper need.
"For families that are struggling with diapers, they're trying to maybe make their supply last a little bit longer," Collins said. "So, that means leaving kids in diapers longer than they should be, which leads to diaper rash, and emotional and physical distress on both babies and parents. So, it's really important that parents have an adequate supply to keep their babies clean, healthy and dry."
According to Collins, the organization serves about 700 babies in a typical month, but because of the pandemic and inflation, they are serving almost double that. So, fundraising events like Saturday's are crucial.
"There's no government assistance for diapers. So with food stamps, you can't buy diapers with that assistance," Collins said. "Families are then turning to diaper banks to help fill in that gap."
If you are in need of assistance with diapers, you can visit Babies and Beyond on south Stoughton Road in Madison. You can find more information about their hours here.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can find more information about that here and if you are interested in donating, you can do so here.
WKOW was a proud sponsor of this year's Diaper Dash.