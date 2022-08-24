Diaper Dash to raise money to help families in southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Diapers, formula and everything in between. Babies require a lot of stuff and it all adds up. That's where a southern Wisconsin organization comes in.
Babies & Beyond of Wisconsin Inc. says it journeys with women and families through pregnancy and early childhood by providing life-affirming, compassionate support, sharing materials and creating community connections.
All those resources cost money, and now Babies & Beyond is asking for your help to raise money with its upcoming Diaper Dash.
People of all ages are invited to run or walk in the race, and donate diapers on Sept. 24 at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. The organization hopes to raise $40,000.
On Wednesday, Brendan Collins from Babies & Beyond, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about rebranding, the current formula shortage and the Diaper Dash.
For more information or to register for the event ahead of time, click HERE.