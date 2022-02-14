Different ways to wake up without coffee

MADISON (WKOW) — Many people start their morning with a cup of joe, but cutting back on caffeine can give your health a boost.
Nancy Farrell Allen, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said there are more ways to wake up without coffee that help us feel energized without feeling stressed.
To start, she mentioned being well rested and being hydrated. Drink water when you wake up and exercise to help you get moving in the morning.
She also recommends trying aromatherapy.
"You can use a body wash that's maybe citrus scented," Allen said. "I'm aware of a body wash that's actually coffee scented in that's your idea. There are also coffee-scented candles out there that might help you".
Make sure that you are fueling your body with the right foods to provide longer-lasting energy, including both fiber and protein.
When you are preparing to go to bed, set yourself up for a good night sleep by giving your body some time to settle down.
"Following through and doing these steps is another part of the equation," Allen said.
Cutting back on caffeine may not be easy, but these steps can help make it possible.