Digging Deeper: Home ownership unaffordable for many Madison teachers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Owning a home is a crucial piece of the American dream for many people, but that dream is out of reach for many educators in Madison.
Michael Jones, the president of the Madison teachers union, said it feels like having an inheritance or a lot of extra income is a necessity for people wanting to buy a home in the area.
"Unless you kind of have those advantages already, you can't build your way into an affordable space in Madison," he said. "It just feels like a giant mountain to climb just to be able to afford to stay."
Melissa Bjerke Markgraf, the managing broker of Stark Company Realtors, said that's a reality so many people, not just educators, are facing. She said Madison's housing market is hot in almost all price ranges right now, and buyers often face a lot of competition.
"Let’s say you’re a new buyer, first-time buyer and you're looking under the $400,000 mark, there is no inventory," she said.
That's not good news for teachers, many of whom are looking at homes priced way under $400,000.
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 27 News calculated the average salary for Kindergarten through high school teachers in Madison is $58,915.
According to the FDIC, most people can afford a mortgage that's two to three times their income. On the high end, that puts the average Madison teacher's budget at $176,746.
27 News wanted to see how many homes in that budget are for sale in Madison. On Redfin, there are currently six listings in the entire city. Zillow lists a few more homes for sale, but not by much -- showing only nine properties.
The problem isn't limited to Madison. Zillow only shows one additional home for sale within the $177,000 budget in the rest of Dane County.
Because homes in the Madison area are so expensive, many teachers looking to buy are moving farther out.
"We are seeing a lot more educators who make a pretty good wage, you know, 20-year vets, 30-year vets, where, all of a sudden, they're moving to Columbus or Baraboo," Jones said.
The housing affordability crisis is even worse for hourly MMSD employees like Brandi Whitlock, who works as a special education assistant at Memorial High School.
"It's hard to find a place that you can afford and also eat, you know, have gas to come to work," she said. "It’s really difficult."
Whitlock used to rent an apartment on her own, but she got priced out when her rent went up this year. Now, she shares an apartment with one of her good friends, and she said ever buying a home seems impossible.
"It's very disappointing because I feel like, at my age, I should own a house and be comfortable, and, right now, I'm just not seeing that," she said.
She said she doesn't want to be one of the educators who has to leave Madison to find a place to live.
"I love Madison, I love what I do, and I love being in the same community with my kids," Whitlock said. "I'm hoping that the math will work, but, right now, it's not looking good."
Jones said as more teachers have to move out of Madison to afford to live, that weakens the community and harms children's educations.
"We want educators who, ideally, are very rooted in their community," he said. "I think that our children and our families need and deserve that. When we lose that, it's really difficult to get it back."
This school year, Madison Metropolitan School District employees are getting paid 8% more to match the rising cost of living. Jones and Whitlock said that raise is a really good thing, but it's not enough to make a dent in the unaffordability of many homes.