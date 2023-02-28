Digging Deeper: How racial covenants in Dane County aimed to keep minority groups out of suburbs

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — A racist relic of the past is still on the books in neighborhoods across Dane County.
Racial covenants were first written into subdivision and housing deeds in the 18 and 1900s to keep minority groups out of the suburbs.
They're no longer enforceable, but when homeowners today come across the language in their old property documents, it's horrifying.
Sarah Hartman and her husband found one of those covenants in Middleton.
"We got to the clause that said, 'Caucasians only could live in this house,'" said Hartman. "That was pretty upsetting and turned what was an interesting document into kind of a horrifying one."
Wednesday on 27 News at 10, we're digging deeper into these racist records in southern Wisconsin, and how they were part of the reason large groups of people have been prevented from accessing homeownership.