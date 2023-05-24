Digging Deeper: New treatment clinic set to open as Wisconsin's opioid crisis worsens

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's opioid crisis is getting worse, and more people are dying from overdose every year.
In 2014, 628 people in Wisconsin died because of opioids, according to state data. In 2021, that increased to 1,427.
One treatment for those who want to quit using opioids is medication-assisted recovery, which combines counseling with medicines that reduce cravings and help with withdrawal symptoms.
Madison has four medication-assisted recovery clinics, according to the state Department of Health Services. But that will soon increase to five. Community Medical Services (CMS) is set to open a clinic at 4802 E. Broadway, near Stoughton Road and the Beltline.
Senior clinic manager Jaime Vareka said her staff are willing to treat anyone who walks through their doors.
"We are really focused on harm reduction," she said. "We want to meet people where they're at, and we want to help them on whatever recovery journey that they're looking for."
The clinic is the first in Madison from CMS. Andrea Manke, who is a new markets operations lead for the company, said CMS looks to open new locations in communities that need help.
"We follow overdose deaths," she said. "That's one of the things that we look at when we're coming into a new location, right? It's an area of need."
She said Dane County fits the bill because overdose deaths in the area are trending up.
Worsening opioid crisis
State data shows 61 people in Dane County died from an opioid overdose in 2014. By 2021, that had increased to 139 people.
27 News asked Public Health Madison & Dane County for the number of opioid deaths in the county during 2022. Officials are still tallying up the total, but an epidemiologist said there were at least 109 opioid-related overdose deaths.
Public health supervisor Julia Olsen said that number will likely rise as authorities determine the cause of death for dozens of pending cases.
"We are seeing the highest numbers that we've ever seen in Dane County," Olsen said.
This problem isn't unique to Dane County. Communities across the United States are seeing record levels of opioid overdoses, and Manke said the increasing presence of fentanyl is part of the reason why.
"It is an epidemic," she said. "It is a problem. It is everywhere, and it's in everything."
Olsen said because fentanyl is so present, more people are using it— whether they know it or not. That puts people at a greater risk for an overdose.
"They might not think they're at risk for an overdose or a fatal overdose, so they may not have Narcan on them," Olsen said. "Someone who's with them may not have the tools they need to revive someone in that overdose state."
In addition to the overdose risk, Olsen said the presence of fentanyl in other drugs means more people are experiencing opioid withdrawal when they try to quit using. She said someone who wants to quit using cocaine typically wouldn't have opioid withdrawal. But now many are.
She said those people need more help on their path to recovery.
"Drugs change your brain's chemistry and how you respond," Olsen said. "It's not something that someone can just easily stop on their own. They do need resources."
New clinic hopes to help
CMS hopes to open its Madison clinic in June. It'll have extended hours, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Vareka said that will remove barriers and make treatment more accessible to people.
People who go to the clinic will receive one of three medications used to treat opioid use disorder: methadone, buprenorphine or naltrexone.
They'll also meet regularly with a counselor.
"So, you're working on your triggers, you're working on the things that mentally make you want to use," Manke said.
Vareka said she hopes people getting treatment at the clinic will also make connections with clinic staff.
"Nurses can also ask 'how's your day going? How have you been?'" Vareka said. "You start building relationships with the people that you see every day when you come in."
She said those relationships are key to the clinic's mission because everyone they will treat is a person.
"We want people to live," she said. "Mothers, sisters, brothers, children, we want them to live and be able to have the lives that they want."
Resources for opioid treatment and recovery
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has an extensive list of treatment and recovery resources on its website. You can find those here.
For people who aren't yet ready for treatment, DHS also provides advice for safer opioid use.