Digging Deeper: Racial restrictions still exist in some property deeds

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- In 2006, a couple with a penchant for history was in the market to buy a home in Middleton. They were pouring through the old property documents when they came across something horrifying.
"We got to the clause that said, 'Caucasians only could live in this house' and that was pretty upsetting," Sarah Hartman said. "[That] turned what was an interesting document into kind of a horrifying one."
Soon, Hartman discovered these restrictions were present in deeds all over the country.
HISTORY OF RACIAL COVENANTS IN THE UNITED STATES
Hartman's discovery shocked her, but for those well-versed in property deeds, it's not all that surprising.
"Racial exclusion has been part of the American city, really, since the early 19th century," said Kurt Paulsen, a professor of urban planning at UW-Madison.
Paulsen said that racially restrictive covenants prohibited certain minority groups from purchasing a home or property in cities nationwide. The goal was to keep these groups out of the suburbs.
The first mark against racial covenants came in 1948, when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that they were unconstitutional. In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Fair Housing Act came a few years later, and outlawed housing discrimination based on things like race.
But the long-lasting damage was done, housing experts explain.
EFFECT ON HOMEOWNERSHIP RATES IN THE U.S.
Julia Lashay Israel is the Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Keller Williams Realty. She has more than 20 years of experience as a realtor and teaches homebuyer education.
She said it took years for the government to begin fully regulating and enforcing the Fair Housing Act.
"We still have these deed restrictions that existed, are no longer enforceable, but at this point, we've now got a large population of people that have been prevented from accessing homeownership," said Lashay Israel.
A recent report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum breaks down racial disparities in homeownership rates in Wisconsin.
The report finds 72% of white residents own their own home. That's compared to 41% of Hispanic residents and 25% of Black residents.
Lashay Israel and the report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum make a similar point: these disparities likely exacerbate economic challenges because homeownership is one of the top generators of wealth for individuals and families in the United States.
According to Paulsen, Wisconsin is one of the worst states in the nation for Black homeownership. In Dane County, he said the rate is 15%.
"It's still one of the most racially segregated places of racial disparities that continue today," he said. "Lines on the map drawn in the 1930s continue to shape our cities today."
A RACIAL RECKONING LEADS TO ACTION
In 2020, the United States faced a racial reckoning when a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd. His last words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry for demonstrators across the country.
Sarah Hartman knew it was time to speak up about what she found in her property deed all those years ago.
"I have my vote and I have my voice," Hartman said. "This was a way to use my voice to bring the matter to the attention of people who could do something about it."
She brought her case to the Middleton Common Council. According to Mayor Gurdip Brar, the council was equally as shocked as Hartman about the discovery. After all, Middleton bills itself as "The Good Neighbor City."
"The whole council was flabbergasted that this is really here in Middleton," Brar said.
Unfortunately, the council didn't have the legal authority to strike out or disavow the covenant from Hartman's deed. Brar said they came up with a resolution which condemns any and all racist covenants.
"I wish that I could wipe those out and say, 'Middleton is all clean,' and show that we are welcoming in every possible way," he said.
BRINGING RACIST RELICS TO LIGHT
There's some debate over whether or not to erase a racial covenant completely from a deed. Some say it's too horrible to bear, while others say history should not be erased.
Some groups have been working to bring these racist relics to light. The Mapping Prejudice Project at the University of Minnesota was a huge undertaking: they uncovered thousands of racial covenants across Minneapolis.
Dane County completed a similar project. Todd Violante, the director of planning development said that they had been interested in the Minnesota project for a while, so they "tested the waters" a bit in Dane County. He said they searched about 1,700 deeds, although not all of them contain the racist language.
He said they hope to go further at some point.
DISAVOWING RACIAL COVENANTS
For now, in Wisconsin, the process of removing or disavowing a racial covenant can be complicated and costly. An attorney typically needs to get involved to either do or help with the paperwork involved. Hartman found that out when researching her own covenant.
Recently, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that a commission in Wauwatosa passed a resolution that asks for state laws that would remove, or make it easier for property owners to remove, racial covenants. Similar laws have been passed Minnesota, California, and Oregon.
Hartman, along with others like Mayor Brar, also hope state lawmakers can find ways to make the process of rejecting these racist relics more accessible.
"This is one small piece that I felt I was able to bring to people's attention," she said. "I hope that people who do have the power to do something about it can do something."