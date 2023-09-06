Digging Deeper: Teachers speak out as Wisconsin educator turnover spikes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some Teachers in Wisconsin blame a lack of funding and respect for education for a recent spike in educator turnover.
A report released last month from the Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) found that the 2022-2023 school year marked the highest rate of teacher turnover in state school districts since at least 2009.
This past school year saw 15.8 percent of teachers either switch districts or leave teaching all together. That is a marked increase over the 11.5 percent average over the past 15 years.
WPF analyzed employment data tracked by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to create the report.
The biggest victims of teacher turnover included urban and rural school districts, schools with large populations of students of color, with small student bodies or in low-income areas.
27 News shared the report with multiple educators to get their reaction to the report's findings. None were surprised.
"This has been a long time coming," said Mike Jones, president of Madison Teachers Inc. and an educator with 15 years under his belt. "There has not been a year that I've been in education where teacher pay has kept up with the rate of inflation."
Angie Bazan, a McFarland social studies teacher with 26 years of experience, said a lack of work life balance takes its toll on teachers.
"This isn't a job that you just leave at the door," she said. "That gets taxing both mentally and physically over time."
Some of that mental exertion is related to constantly worrying about her students.
"I'm worried about some of my students who may not have a safe place to sleep, and will they be back tomorrow?" Bazan said. "It doesn't matter if they did their homework -- are they safe?"
She also mentioned access to food can hamper a child's ability to learn. To address that concern, McFarland staff established a food pantry for students who need something to eat.
But all of that time and energy spent keeping students safe and ready to learn does not come with additional pay, benefits or even respect, according to Bazan.
"I think that we need a real investment by the state in public education to make sure that all students are getting what they need to be successful," she said. "Teachers need to feel supported by the state by the families within the state, and be able to have the resources they need to make sure all of their students feel safe."