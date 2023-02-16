Digging Deeper: The push to combat Madison's education disparities

MADISON (WKOW) -- When students sit down at desks in classrooms, they're not all receiving the same education. Some students have more difficulty picking up reading and math skills. The issue isn't new, but data suggests it's getting worse.
During the 2018-2019 school year, 33.4% of students in the Madison Metropolitan School District were performing at a below basic level in math. Three years later, during the 2021-2022 school year, that percentage grew to 40.9% of students.
There was a similar but smaller increase in students performing at a below basic level for English language arts. In the 2018-2019 school year, 32.4% of MMSD students were at a below basic level. That grew to 34.2% during the 2021-2022 school year.
Dr. Ruben Anthony, the president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in more kids struggling to learn.
"The challenges that kids face have gotten wider and deeper," he said. "Wider to the extent that those kids that were on the borderline before are now failing, many of them. Deeper in the sense that many of the kids that were failing are failing worse."
But Anthony and others are working to provide more students more support and reverse the trend.
"Make the investment in our children," he said. "Make an investment in them, and let's help them overcome the barriers that stop them from achieving. Let's help them overcome the barriers that stop them from having big dreams."
The Urban League of Greater Madison runs tutoring programs for middle and high school students in MMSD and the Sun Prairie Area School District. Anthony said the organization is focusing its efforts in those two school districts because more students there are facing additional challenges.
"Some of our poorest kids are in those school districts, and so we need to do special things," he said.
Another community tutoring program is also targeting schools in those two districts for the same reason. Schools of Hope is an AmeriCorps project facilitated by the United Way of Dane County that provides reading tutoring for students in Kindergarten through 5th grade.
"There's a point in time when you learn how to read, and then, after that, you really need to be able to read in order to learn," said Emily Green, the program's director. "The goal of Schools of Hope is to get those schools that are high need schools some extra support."
Ashley Manthei, the communications director for the United Way of Dane County, said that extra educational support is critical right now.
"While all of us went through the pandemic together, education didn't stop, and COVID brought unprecedented disruptions among all levels of education," Manthei said. "These disruptions amplified existing inequities and challenged the system's ability to provide high quality opportunities to all children."
She said students from economically disadvantaged families often need additional support to keep pace with their classmates.
"If you've got parents that are working multiple jobs, they're not able to spend the time with their kids that's needed to help them continue that education outside of the classroom," Manthei said. "If kids are hungry, they're not able to focus on what they need to be focusing on during the school day."
The impact economic inequities have on education isn't limited to students and test scores. National data suggests it's also exacerbating the teacher shortage at some schools.
A nationwide report from the Institute for Education Sciences found schools with more minority students and more economically disadvantaged students had more teacher openings.
27 News analyzed data from four Dane County county school districts and found similar results.
We looked at teacher openings for the 2022-2023 school year posted online in December for MMSD, the Sun Prairie Area School District, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District and the Monona Grove School District.
MMSD and Sun Prairie have higher percentages of minority and economically disadvantaged students.
Those two districts also had more teacher openings for every 1,000 students.
Manthei said more teacher openings in a district can lead to bigger class sizes and less one-on-one instruction. She said that has the potential to widen the gap between kids who are learning and understanding a concept and those who aren't.
In his efforts to improve education for all students, Anthony said he believes everyone in Dane County has to make it a priority to support kids so current education disparities don't get worse and all students are able to reach their full potential.
"We can't just depend on the school district," he said. "We can't just depend on the families. It takes us all to come together and to try to help these young people move forward and advance and be ready to be productive citizens in society," he said.