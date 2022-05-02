Digging Deeper: What caused the Mifflin Street porch collapse?

MADISON (WKOW) -- How did a porch full of college students collapse? That remains the million dollar question the Monday after the annual Mifflin block party.
27 News dug deeper into the integrity of the porch that collapsed and the history of porch collapses in America to find out.
JoseMaria Donoso, Housing Inspection Supervisor, said the City of Madison's Building Inspection Division performs ground inspections of buildings along Mifflin Street ahead of the block party every year.
"We check for safety concerns like condition of the stairs, condition of the porch. We check for guardrails, hand rails, broken windows, broken doors, things like that," Donoso said.
That included the house where the porch collapsed.
"Its a two unit residential building," Donoso said. "It was built in 1929 according to city records."
In spite of its age, Donoso said the home had no clear red flags during its inspection. However, he added that inspectors may not have been able to see potentially compromised wood covered with aluminum.
"The structural members of the porch -- they were concealed. So, we we didn't have a visual inspection of those," Donoso said.
According to Donoso, this is not a code violation, but rather, something people sometimes do for aesthetic. Even so, he said they will do their best to inspect buildings more thoroughly going forward.
"We will review in the future what we can do better," Donoso said.
Scary as the porch collapse over the weekend was, the silver lining was that no one died. The deadliest porch collapse in American history just hours away on June 29, 2003 in Chicago.
"The Chicago porch collapse -- that killed 13 and injured 55 -- was a real shocker," Dr. Frank Woeste, Professor Emeritus at Virginia Tech, said.
Woeste has spent the last two decades working to stop wooden decks and balconies from collapsing.
"They have two issues -- decay and corrosion of fasteners and connectors," Woeste said.
Woeste's research shows water, which is unavoidable outside, is the main culprit. This is why he said balconies should be checked at least once a year.
"After the Chicago porch collapse, the International Code Council recommended that decks and porches be inspected twice a year," Woeste said.
Additionally, the International Code Council recommends that those with decks watch out for split or rotting wood, loose or missing nails or anchors, damaged or loose support beams and wobbly handrails or guardrails.
Donoso also said that if anyone notices something off about their property, they should let the property owner or maintenance professionals know right away so that it can be inspected.
"We always need the help from residents and tenants, so if the tenant has seen something that is not right in the property, the first thing that they need to do is they need to report that," Donoso said.