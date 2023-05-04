Digging Deeper: What’s going on, on Dairy Drive?

MADISON (WKOW) -- During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin’s Capital City took a unique approach to housing the unhoused: opening the Dairy Drive encampment.
"It's definitely the first in Wisconsin," said Sara Allee-Jatta, Director of KABBA Recovery Services.
The collection of identical eight-by-eight cabins was built in November 2021 in response to a growing homeless encampment at Reindahl Park.
"At its peak, it probably reached 75 to 80 people or more in the summer of 2021," said Jim O'Keefe, Community and Development Director for the City of Madison.
Since its construction, the cabins have served about 60 people-- 24 of which went on to find permanent housing.
"That’s a 40% success rate, which is really remarkable," O'Keefe said.
Today, 28 people live at the Dairy Drive encampment, many of whom have personalized the identical cabins with decorations and belongings.
"It's really interesting how everybody kind of moved in and made it their own," Allee-Jatta said.
Inside each cabin, there is everything a bed, table, microwave and fridge. Nearby, there is a larger facility with bathrooms, a food pantry, and an office. Allee-Jatta explains the encampment is about more than putting a roof over people's heads.
"We can do clinical stuff on site,” Alle-Jatta said. “Some of it is just skill building, processing trauma. It's really been very beneficial for lots of folks.”
While the Dairy Drive encampment has received praise, it has also received criticism. Businesses and homeowners in the area expressed concerns over the potential uptick in noise, trash, and crime when the encampment was first built.
"We've made a concerted effort to try to stay in touch with surrounding business owners and residents. We have worked closely with the Madison police," O'Keefe said.
Records obtained from the Madison Police Department by 27 News show there were a total of 112 police calls to Dairy Drive in 2022. We took a look at the numbers so far this year—from January to April—and compared them to the same timeframe last year. January through April of 2022 had 57 calls, while January through April of 2023 had 29.
Allee-Jatta attributes that drop in calls to solutions such as offering counseling and providing people with resources they need to succeed after their stay at Dairy Drive.
"Lots of folks, we have one in particular, who continues to say that he's never felt more supported or never felt like he could be himself anywhere else. We have folks that have said they've never been able to maintain their medication as long and stabilize," Allee-Jatta said.
Allee-Jatta said the Dairy Drive encampment also practices harm reduction, which means that while they don’t condone the use of drugs and alcohol, they don’t require people to be sober. Contrary to negative beliefs about the practice, she said it has helped many on their journey to sobriety, permanent housing, and employment.
“While we're here and while we're working with them, they're experiencing these relationships where ‘I can still have a relationship with you, regardless of if you're clean and sober or whatever you're doing. You're so much more than that. There's so many other aspects to who you are.’ And sometimes, just knowing that or just being able to have a regular conversation where we're not saying ‘You need to do this, and you shouldn't do that,’ that's really been helpful for people to evolve as well,” Alle-Jatta said.
Going forward, the future of the Dairy Drive encampment is uncertain. Right now, O'Keefe says about $750,000 in COVID-19 relief money per year is being used to maintain the property, but that money will soon run out.
"Those will be decisions that the mayor and the council will need to make in the 2024 budget," O'Keefe said.
As O'Keefe and other leaders assess the future, he said they will continue to take a holistic approach to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness from Dairy Drive to far beyond.
"Our focus has and continues to be on those who are unsheltered," O'Keefe said.