Digging Deeper: What’s going on, on Dairy Drive?

MADISON (WKOW) — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a homeless encampment formed at Reindahl Park in Madison.
At its peak, it reached 75 to 80 people— causing significant concerns about safety, crime and the environment.
“They were living, essentially, in a place that was not equipped to support them. There were no sanitary services, no permanent bathrooms or running water, no shelter,” said Jim O’Keefe, Community Development Director for the City of Madison.
In response to the growing encampment, the City of Madison decided to take a unique approach to curb the homeless encampment: building the Dairy Drive encampment.
“It's getting people off the streets, getting them into safer venues, getting them into legal facilities,” O’Keefe said.
The encampment includes 30 campers with beds, mini fridges and microwaves. That’s on top of heat and air conditioning.
“It's an alternative to people trying to survive outdoors in city parks or on the streets,” O’Keefe said.
Over time, the encampment has served 60 people— 24 of which have gone on to find permanent housing.
“That's a 40% success rate, which is really remarkable,” O’Keefe said.
But, what in particular has made the Dairy Drive encampment successful? Where has it struggled? And, what does its future hold?
