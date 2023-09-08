Digging Deeper: Wisconsin losing hundreds of child care providers yearly

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin lawmakers are set to introduce a new bill that targets indoor air quality in schools across the state.
Hundreds of Wisconsin child care providers close their doors or lose their licenses every year, according to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
The state numbers show that in 2022, 467 providers were no longer able to legally offer child care. Those providers accounted for a total of 12,563 child care slots.
Those figures are consistent with numbers from the preceding decade. Wisconsin has lost child care providers every year since at least 2012.
"Centers are closing left and right in our area, in Milwaukee and Madison," Courtney Hoffmann, owner-administrator of Kids First Preschool and Child Care in Poynette, said. "And we're actually considered a childcare desert right now in in my area, because centers have closed."
The 25-year veteran of the industry said that she has seen the effects wrought by closing centers up close. Her operation now has 20 families on a waiting list to get into her 3-and-under program.
"These children are our future," Hoffmann said. "And we need something that is going to help make sure that their start is secure."
Hoffmann is one of many providers pushing the state to continue a program called Child Care Counts. The initiative distributed federal funds to child care providers as part of COVID-19 relief efforts.
Congress neglected to continue funding for many pandemic aid programs, including Child Care Counts. As a result, the last payments from the program will go out in the next few months.
Without the funding, child care providers warn that they will lose staff. The industry has already suffered from a lack of staffing, due largely to low wages.
Many providers feel that they cannot raise tuition to pay for higher wages or they will lose families whose paychecks are already stretched to the limit. They have relied on Child Care Counts to keep up staff pay.
Without the money, providers warn that they may have to cut pay, raise tuition, or close entirely.
A drop in staff can close a child care center because providers are limited on how many children they can care for based on the number of staff they have. Without staff to adequately care for kids, the provider can lose their license.
Hoffmann foresees ramifications for the entire economy if the child care shortage is not addressed.
"You'll see more centers closing, and therefore you'll end up seeing more families leaving the workforce," she said.