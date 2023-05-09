Digging Deeper: Wisconsin sees deadliest start to the year for police in a century

MADISON (WKOW) – 2023 has had the deadliest start to the year for police in Wisconsin in a century.
That statistic is according to data from the Officer Down Memorial page – from January 1 to May 9 – over the last 100 years. The page showed there were several years in the past 100 that had one to two line of duty deaths by May 9.
The page showed there were two years in the past 100 that had three line of duty deaths by May 9: 1981 and 1993.
But, the paged showed there was just one year in the past 100 that had four line of duty deaths by May 9: 2023.
This means we are in the deadliest start to the year for police in Wisconsin in a century.
As of May 9, the Officer Down Memorial Page also shows Wisconsin leads the nation in line of duty deaths in 2023.
Executive Director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association Jim Palmer believes the uptick in line of duty deaths is the result of many variables. He said one of the biggest, however, is staffing shortages.
“Since law enforcement staffing data began being collected in the state in 2008, we're currently at a record low in terms of the number of officers currently working in Wisconsin,” Palmer said. “Because of the staffing issues that we're confronting, that officer is more likely to be facing a situation without the availability of the backup.”
Palmer attributes staffing shortages to difficulties that have driven police out of the field in recent years, including an increase in assaults.
“According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the number of assaults on officers in the line of duty, just in Wisconsin over the last five years, has increased by 42%,” Palmer said.
President of the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police Ryan Windorff said the number of line of duty deaths we are seeing in Wisconsin right now mirror a nationwide trend.
“When you look at officers shot [in 2023] as of May 1, the statistics were 135 officers shot. And, when you look at prior years where the totals have been calculated, that's a 48% increase, from this time in 2021, and a 52% increase from this time in 2020,” Windorff said.
Windorff believes another factor contributing to the rise in line of duty deaths is society casting law enforcement in a negative light.
“I think the respect for the profession, and the respect for the rule of law has eroded,” Windorff said.
Both men said there are several things that can be done to reduce the number of line of duty deaths we are seeing, including investing more money in public safety in Wisconsin.
“For far too many years, we have been asking law enforcement officers in this state to do more with less,” Palmer said.
The men said more law enforcement training, better resources for those struggling with mental health and harsher punishments for violent criminals who put everyone in danger would also help.
“It’s common sense that if violent criminals are held accountable and put behind bars, then it makes communities safer, and therefore makes law enforcement officers safer when they're out on the streets,” Windorff said.
Another thing they said makes a world of difference is people thanking police they cross paths with for their hard work.
“Officers need to know that what they're doing is important and be respected for doing it,” Windorff said.
The men acknowledge these statistics are sobering and many in the law enforcement community are heartbroken right now.
“It takes a toll on morale. It takes a toll on personal relationships when significant others or people that love us are wondering why we continue to do this job when we're faced with the dangers,” Windorff said.
However, neither Windorff or Palmery want the law enforcement community to give up hope.
“It is a noble and honorable profession. It's based on a rich history of tradition of serving your communities,” Windorfff said. “People who have a calling to serve others and protect others, we honestly need you. We need you in this profession to carry on what we started and to continue the professionalism and the service that we have accomplished over these years.”