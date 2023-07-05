Digging Deeper: Wisconsin's persisting racial gap in infant health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is one of the worst states in the country for Black infant health, ranking second behind only Kansas for its infant mortality rate.
According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, babies born to Black mothers are at the highest risk for being born before 37 weeks of gestation and being born underweight.
Black mothers are also the most likely to have a stillbirth.
"A lot of disparities we are seeing come far before anyone has contact with the medical care system," Dr. Tiffany Green said. Green is an associate professor at UW-Madison in the departments of population health and obstetrics and gynecology.
She said factors like where pregnant women work and live play into differences in maternal and infant health.
"Although it's tempting to try to reduce these disparities to individual behavior and cultural dysfunction, that's not true," she said. "The evidence tells us very clearly that these structural, these upstream factors are what are driving these outcomes."
Dane County looking to shrink health gap
In 2022, several organizations in Dane County partnered to launch the ConnectRx program. The program provides additional support and resources to pregnant Black women who have a higher chance of experiencing a poor birth outcome.
"ConnectRx, essentially, is a social prescription," Adrian Jones, UW Health's director of community health improvement, said. UW Health serves as the host site for the program, which includes all the major health systems in the county, the Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance, the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness, Public Health Madison and Dane County, the Madison Metropolitan School District and United Way of Dane County.
Jones said health care providers throughout the county screen pregnant women to see if they're eligible for the program. Black women who have a social determinant of health, including chronic stress, financial strain, housing or food insecurity and transportation needs, qualify. They then receive support from a community health worker throughout their pregnancy and during the first year after they give birth.
"Our community health workers support patients as far as diapers, wipes, food deliveries, pack and plays, any other baby necessity items," Jones said. "[They] have helped our patients secure housing, supported transportation needs in order for some of our patients to secure stable employment."
The ConnectRx program also helps connect Black women with doulas.
Although the program is still fairly new, Jones said it's already seeing results.
She said more than 100 babies whose mothers were part of the program have reached their first birthday. That's huge in Wisconsin, where babies born to Black mothers have the highest infant mortality rate.
From 2019 to 2021, 13.2 of every 1,000 Black babies born in Wisconsin died in infancy.
That is a decrease from data covering 2016 to 2018, but Jones said there's still more work to do to improve Black infant health.
"We committed for the long haul," she said. "We know that change doesn't happen overnight, but we're committed and looking forward to seeing things improve gradually over time."
She said improving Black maternal and infant health is important because it has ripple effects throughout a community.
"We know that, really, a community's health is really determined by its youngest members, which is, of course, our Black babies here," Jones said.
Pregnant women who are interested in being part of the ConnectRx program should talk to their doctor for more information.