A shot at freedom: a hitman's bid for parole

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (WKOW) - Hitman Joseph Hecht is making a bid to be released on parole from a minimum security prison in Prairie Du Chien, more than three decades after he killed a Madison woman and later escaped from custody.
Hecht is 61. State officials say he's previously met several criteria for prison release.
In 1983, Hecht fatally shot an unsuspecting Carolyn Hudson in her Madison home. Hudson's former husband paid the money to facilitate the killing.
Two years later Hecht escaped while on a medical visit to UW Hospital from prison.
UW police officer Charlie Flad was on patrol duty when he heard this dispatch. "Prisoner had taken a man and his son hostage. This is the kind of truck they're in," Flad recalls of the transmission that prompted him to track Hecht.
Flad says top-of-mind for him in this chase was Hecht's history. "Number one — this guy's a murderer."
