Turning Play Into Profit: UW Badgers discuss NIL endorsement deals

MADISON (WKOW) — Evolving from California's 2019 Fair Pay To Play Act, collegiate athletes have been able to turn their play into profit after the 2021 ruling went into effect nationwide.
Based on a study by Opendorse, the Big Ten Conference led the nation in total compensation and total activities. Opendorse is a platform dedicated to connecting athletes with businesses.
Around 34% of the first year's total compensation earnings came from posting content. Wisconsin volleyball star Devyn Robinson has worked out several deals with companies including, Barilla Pasta, GoPuff and American Eagle.
For Barilla, the All-American was asked to make an Instagram post and two stories on her account to receive $1,500.
Her American Eagle deal was worth roughly $10,000, requiring her to post on her Instagram and create two TikToks for two months.
Despite eye-popping compensation numbers, women's volleyball only collected just under 2% of NIL shares, according to Opendorse.
However, Robinson believes the NIL era can help expand the sport's popularity— something that goes beyond the dollars and cents.
"It'll help give those a platform who initially never had one," Robinson said. "And for people of color like me, I feel like it will help expand their platform and show like young people of color that they can do that to like more representation across the board."
During Wisconsin's 2021 NCAA title run, ESPN reported a record 1.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the Badgers claim the program's first national championship.
NIL opportunities can come at any time for college athletes. Sometimes, it takes a single moment to create the domino effect. Wisconsin basketball guard Chucky Hepburn can attest to that.
Playing for the 2021-22 Big Ten regular season crown, Hepburn's clutch three-pointer sealed the deal over Purdue. The bank shot allowed him to cash in.
"I didn't have any NIL deals heading into that game," Hepburn said.
The then-freshman received a text from his dad just hours after the game from a t-shirt company wanting to highlight the moment.
The Chucky Special to put a 💍 on it 😧😧. Last night was insane and I teamed up with @theplayerstrunk to come out with some shirts and hoodies for you all. Grab one below⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/YG2A6kFhzj pic.twitter.com/akwqWKKusS— Chucky Hepburn (@ChuckyHepburn) March 2, 2022
"Next morning, they put it out already. So and after that, it will just start making money," he said.
Hepburn brought in about $7,000 from the t-shirt deal. Then, he became an ambassador for Raising Cane's, which made him another $2,000.
He later signed another clothing deal with Barstool Sports and was named a Mueller Sports athlete, a company that focuses on sport rehab and recovery.
Men's basketball accounted for 17% of total compensation in NIL's first year. Hepburn enjoys having some cash on the side but makes sure the dollars don't distract him.
"I just hope that athletes don't get caught up in who's making money and then jealousy starts getting involved, but I'm glad that athletes are starting to be able to get paid," he said.
Robinson agrees with Hepburn and makes sure she gives herself proper space to focus on training along with her other everyday activities.
"I know a lot of people, like, throw a lot of their selves into like NIL, like doing it all the time," she said. "But like, I make sure I still have time for myself and volleyball. So it's kind of just been normal for me."
Opendorse's second-year study showed the Big Ten is still one of the most profitable conferences in the nation. UW-Madison also has a platform for its student-athletes to help bridge the gap and bring them closer to any potential deals.