Diocese of Madison announces plan to consolidate parishes

MADISON (WKOW) — The Diocese of Madison announced a plan Monday to consolidate its existing 102 parishes into around 30 canonical parishes by 2024.
The diocese did not name specific parishes that will be closing but said it will seek public feedback on proposed new groupings of parishes in November.
It said the change is driven by several factors, including a declining number of Catholic parishioners, dropping Mass attendance, a declining number of priests and financial challenges.
The diocese said it has many goals for the restructure, including financial stability for parishes and schools, schedules that allow priests to have healthier work-life balances and a more comprehensive plan for Hispanic ministry.
Leaders said Bishop Donald Hying will finalize and approve around 30 groupings of parishes in January or February 2023, and those parishes will officially start working together as pastorates in July 2023.
That will kick off a year-long process during with the parishes within each grouping will merch into a single canonical parish. Each of the approximately 30 canonical parishes will individually determine if all existing buildings and facilities are needed or not.
The dioceses said it has not yet determined how the restructuring process will affect its Catholic schools.
"Once school-related questions about how to strengthen Catholic education within the diocese come into play, appropriate stakeholders will be consulted," the diocese said in an email.