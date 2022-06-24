Diocese of Madison says overturning Roe v. Wade offers 'great hope', pledges to 'serve pregnant women'

MADISON (WKOW) — Bishop Donald Hying of the Diocese of Madison said the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday offers "great hope."
You can read the Diocese of Madison statement by Bishop Donald Hying below:
“Every human life, unique and unrepeatable, has value in and of itself; it is of inestimable value. This must always be proclaimed anew with the courage of the Word and the courage of actions. It calls us to solidarity and fraternal love for the great human family and for each of its members.” –Pope Francis on the 25th Anniversary of Evangelium Vitae (March 25, 2020)
"After nearly half a century of federal legalized abortion, more than 65 million precious lives lost, and countless others enduring profound pain and suffering in the aftermath, today’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision effectively returns the question of abortion to the states, and is a longawaited answer to decades of prayer and sacrifice by millions in our country. It offers us great hope for a deeper flourishing of human dignity. Many fewer lives will be lost to the grave injustice of abortion, which is the deliberate and direct killing of a human being, and a culture of life can begin to take root where it was previously not possible. It also offers the Catholic Church in the United States, and all those of good will who stand with us in upholding the sanctity of human life, the opportunity and privilege to redouble our efforts to accompany women and couples facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies, as well as supporting parents in their care for their sons and daughters. We will continue to welcome all those in need of assistance and offer to them the best we have to give, with sensitivity and compassion, so that children born in crisis situations have what they need to truly grow and flourish.
"For many states, this decision does not end the scourge of abortion, and in other states elected officials are vowing not to enforce bans or restrictions. Therefore, the work of the Pro-Life movement will go on. We need to continue to transform hearts and minds, expand our network of pregnancy help centers, maternity homes, Catholic health care, and social services. We want all of our churches to serve as resource centers for pregnant and parenting mothers. The good work must continue to grow and our fervent prayer must continue and increase, so that parents are truly equipped with the resources they need to succeed.
"A brief list of institutions and programs in the immediate area for individuals or couples struggling with an unexpected or difficult pregnancy, those struggling with caring for their children, as well those suffering the pain and loss of abortion include: CareNet, Elizabeth House, Our Lady of Hope Clinic, Pregnancy Helpline, Project Rachel, Rachel’s Vineyard, Saint Vincent de Paul Societies, Walking with Moms in Need, and the Women's Care Center, as well as many others throughout the diocese and state.
"In all these ways and more, the Catholic Church witnesses to the sanctity of all human life, from conception to natural death, and works to build a true culture of life in our nation. May a renewed commitment to life overflow into increased protection of unborn children and expanded support for their mothers and families."