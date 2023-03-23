Disability community calls for 'bold policy action' against caregiver shortage

MADISON (WKOW) — People with disabilities, their families and supporters are meeting with state legislators about concerns that are affecting their health and safety.
Thursday, in honor of Disability Advocacy Day, these members are gathering at the Capitol to tell their stories and ensure lawmakers understand the significant challenges they're facing. The daylong event is organized by the Survival Coalition.
An issue they're making a priority is advocating for caregivers. Organizers say the lack of increases in wages has created a crisis. They want more money allocated to Wisconsin’s long-term care services so the profession can attract and retain more workers.
“We have an average wage for a care worker of $13.53 an hour, that's literally $4 or $5 less than you can get at a fast food restaurant,” said Beth Swedeen, the executive director with the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities and the co-chair of the Survival Coalition. “Many of these people are folks who really care about people with disabilities and older adults and genuinely find value in being a caregiver, but they are also not able to afford to continue in the profession, which is really very sad.”
Swedeen says it’s a day of “bold policy action.”
“The state really needs to think about how they're investing their dollars, and making sure people can continue to live in our state with dignity and respect and independence. [They need to] recognize the value of these workers and the importance that they have in every single community.”
Advocates want legislators to understand the ripple effect this caregiver crisis is having on our communities.
“When we don't have enough caregivers, that means family members have to fill in the slack,” Swedeen said. “We see people leaving their jobs, leaving their careers, and reducing their hours at work. So we're hearing from employers who are saying 'I am losing employees,' or 'I can't rely on them as much,' because their caregiving duties have escalated.”
Supporters say even if you aren't a person with a disability or an older adult, chances are you have someone in your life who is relying on caregivers. If so, they encourage you to speak with your legislators about disability-related issues impacting your friends, neighbors or family members.