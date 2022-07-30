Disability Pride Festival returns to celebrate people of all abilities

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Disability Pride Festival returned to Warner Park in Madison for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, and people say they are excited to finally reunite.
Kate Moran is one of the organizers of the event. She said it's for the disabled community to come together, but also for those not disabled to learn more about what their community has to offer.
"It's wonderful because so many times people with different disabilities are competing with each other for a small amount of funding or feasibility," Moran said. "This is a chance for everyone to unite and come together."
She said the event used to be held at Tenney Park, but they switched to Warner park for more accessibility. She also added that the crew working this year is almost entirely new.
"There's only two of us organizing this here that had done it before. So it's fun to watch everyone come into their power and realize that they can do things," Moran said.
Brandi Whitlock works with one of her students, Grace, during the summer. She said it's the first time they have heard about and gone to the festival.
"I think is great they can mingle with each other. And we're hoping to see some old friends from the class," Whitlock said. "It's nice to see each other because once they're out of school sometimes they don't get to see each other that much, and I'm hoping we can see some friends here today."
Richard Brissette is co-hosting the event for the very first time. He said he will be introducing acts and going on stage, which is something he said increases his social skills and independence.
"This is such a huge opportunity and honor to serve more inclusivity," he said. "I'm very excited not only am I very super excited. But I'm also very enthusiastic"
The event comes just one day after the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"It makes me feel extremely proud. Not only that, additionally, many people would make me extremely proud of myself and my commitment to our disability community" Brissette said.