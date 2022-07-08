Disability rights advocates, clerk say drop box ban especially affects rural voters

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that bars the use of most drop boxes, and restricts how voters can return their absentee ballot, is most likely to harm voters in rural communities, according to disability rights advocates and the Dane County clerk.
The court's 4-3 conservative majority held a strict reading of Wisconsin law meant voters can only return absentee ballots via the mail, or in-person at their clerk's office.
Clerks can set up drop boxes at their office or at designated alternate sites, but voters can only use them if they're supervised by staff from the clerk's office.
The majority also maintained only voters themselves can drop their ballot off at a clerk's office, stating it was illegal to have anyone else turn in their ballot.
"Wisconsin Stat. § 6.87(4)(b)1. states, in relevant part, '[t]he envelope shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots,'" Rebecca Bradley wrote in the court's majority opinion. "The key phrase is 'in person' and it must be assigned its natural meaning."
Barbara Beckert, who directs Disability Rights Wisconsin's Milwaukee office, said the ruling was more likely to affect rural voters because their more likely to have clerks with limited hours.
"In an urban area, the clerk's office is open five days a week, eight hours a day," Beckert said. "And that's not the case in most rural areas."
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said the ruling would take away a method rural voters had been using long before 2020, when President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin amid baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
Smaller communities had been able to collect absentee ballots in drop boxes outside their town or village halls, which are more frequently used to drop off municipal payments for bills like utilities and pet fees.
"We did a survey of clerks in Dane County, and many of the rural clerks have been using their own drop boxes for decades," McDonell said. "Where they take bills and others things - normal business for the township - they have been getting ballots in there for decades, and there was no problem."
Republican lawmakers praised the ruling, saying any policies allowing drop boxes or establishing how voters can return another person's ballot should be enacted by the legislature.
"This is a giant step forward in our efforts to ensure election integrity," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement. "Our next step has to be electing a new governor who will sign additional election reforms."
McDonell said he believed the lawsuit challenging drop boxes, which was argued in court by a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, was entirely political in nature.
"Drop boxes are not controversial. They are a tool," McDonell said. "They're certainly more secure than a mailbox, so I think it's a symptom of the broader problems we're having right now as a society, as it relates to elections."
Beckert said voters with disabilities would still be able to have caretakers turn in their ballots because the state law was superseded by federal laws banning any type of discrimination against people with disabilities.
"The lead opinion does not see those federal protections for people with disabilities as being inconsistent with state law," Beckert said.
The court declined to make a determination as to whether voters can have someone else return their ballot through the mail.
Beckert said lawyers advising Disability Rights Wisconsin interpreted that to mean anyone could put another voter's absentee ballot in a mailbox.
"Based on initial discussion with our attorneys, it's my understanding that the court has determined that any Wisconsin voter should feel comfortable placing a ballot on behalf of someone else," she said.
The ruling comes one month before the August 9 primary, which is headlined by races determining which Republican candidate for governor will challenge Gov. Tony Evers, and which Democratic candidates will face Sen. Ron Johnson in November.