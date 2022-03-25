Disability rights advocates say court order makes April voting impossible for some

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marilee Adamski-Smith needs someone else to physically drop off her absentee ballots for each election. The Brookfield woman was born without arms or legs.
"For me to be able to send my absentee ballot [on my own] would be impossible," Adamski-Smith said. "I rely on other people to help me put my ballot into the mailbox."
Until now, that hasn't been an issue for Adamski-Smith. However, an order for the Wisconsin Supreme Court has left her fairly certain she won't be able to vote in the April 5 spring election.
The state's high court is currently weighing a case that will decide whether drop boxes for absentee ballots are legal in Wisconsin. Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for April 13.
While the case is pending, the court decided in February on a 4-3 vote to ban the use of drop boxes. The question for the court is whether to uphold a Waukesha County judge's ruling that banned drop boxes in January.
The ruling also states voters are not allowed to deliver anyone else's ballot, which is the point of contention for voters like Adamski-Smith.
"Many people rely on a friend, a neighbor, or a care worker to assist them with completing an absentee," Barbara Beckert, Director of Disability Rights Wisconsin's Milwaukee office said. "The lawsuit does not prohibit assistance with completing the ballot but it does restrict their right to have a person of their choice return their ballot."
The ruling has caused some confusion for clerks who are unsure what exactly is allowed in terms of assistance for voters with disabilities. Janesville City Clerk Lori Stottler posted a sign on a supervised drop box inside her office that says the box is only open during office hours and that voters "must personally" deliver their own absentee ballot.
The change comes amid criticism from conservatives who believe some local governments took advantage of pandemic guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, opening the door to "ballot harvesting" where outside groups collect voters' ballots and deliver them without an established chain of custody.
Beckert said there must be a way to address that specific issue without making it nearly impossible for voters with disabilities to cast a ballot.
"This is about people helping a neighbor, helping a friend, helping a family member," Beckert said. "That right is essential for people with disabilities to be able to participate in our democracy."
Riley Vetterkind, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said state law currently allows only two exceptions for when a voter can have someone else drop off a ballot on their behalf: when that voter is hospitalized or if they're on a jury that has been sequestered.
Since she fits neither of those descriptions, Adamski-Smith said she was worried the current court order would leave her unable to vote in the April 5 election - and possibly others depending on what the supreme court's final ruling says.
"If this order comes into place, we won't be able to vote," Adamski-Smith said. "And it's our constitutional right to be able to vote."
Beckert said voters with questions about what type of accommodations they might be able to receive should call their municipal clerk. She said Disability Rights Wisconsin also wanted to hear their stories as it compiles examples of voters possibly becoming disenfranchised by the order.