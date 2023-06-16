Disabled elderly woman attacked at Dane County grocery store

SHOREWOOD HILLS, Wis. (WKOW) -- Authorities said a man broke a disabled, elderly woman's arm as he struggled to steal her purse outside a Dane County grocery store.
Shorewood Hills Police officials said a 69-year-old woman left Metro Market on 3650 University Avenue Thursday just before 6 p.m. They said as she walked to her parked car, a suspect knocked her to the ground and ripped her purse away from her.
Authorities said broken arm was among her injuries.
Police officials said the victim is a person with a disability. She was in Madison from Illinois in preparation to attend her daughter's wedding.
Authorities said a Metro Market employee followed the suspect as he ran away and was able to recover the woman's purse and provide crucial information to responding officers.
"I do applaud him for standing up and not standing idly by," said Shorewood Hills Police Chief Jeff Pharo.
Pharo said UW Police officers encountered Ramsey Hammond, 42, on Ridge Street in Madison and arrested him.
Laura Novak witnessed the attack outside the grocery store, called authorities and joined other shoppers in providing comfort to the injured woman. Novak later drove to a business near Ridge Street and saw police surrounding the suspect.
"I called an officer over and said, 'That's the guy. I was just at the grocery store and saw him attack that woman,'" Novak said.
Pharo said Hammond was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of Robbery with use of force, substantial battery, criminal damage to property and an elder abuse enhancer.
Dane County Court Records show Hammond was convicted of felony aggravated battery of the physically disabled in 2018 after he repeatedly punched a woman with multiple sclerosis outside a Madison apartment complex.