Discarded cigarette could be cause of overnight deck fire in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison resident jumped into action after they saw their neighbor's deck on fire Saturday night, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were called to Velvet Leaf Drive near Jasmine Drive for a report of a deck fire. A neighbor discovered the fire, and they rang the home's doorbell to tell the occupants.
Arriving crews found that the first was on a single-story home's deck, and it originated from the deck and home's vinyl siding, Schuster said.
An occupant was already trying to put out the fire with a garden hose but stopped as soon as firefighters took over.
The fire was fully extinguished within 15 minutes of crews arriving.
Schuster said one occupant admitted to smoking a cigarette and throwing it away in a wood planter on the deck around four hours before the fire.
The areas most damaged by the fire were near where the wood planter had been, but crews couldn't find any discarded smoking materials.