Discarded grilling coals cause fire on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — A home on Madison's east side was damaged in a grilling related fire.
Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster with the Madison Fire Department said it happened Saturday, just after 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Bewick Drive.
Fire crews responded for reports of flames in the area. When they got there, they found a plastic trash can and the corner of a house on fire. They hosed it down and determined there was no further risk.
The owner reported putting out coals in the trash can prior to the fire. Firefighters confirmed that was the cause.
The flames caused about $2,500 in damages, said the Madison Fire Department.