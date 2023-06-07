 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
TODAY...

A combination of breezy northeast winds, very low humidity, and
dry grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
south central Wisconsin today. The fire risk will be highest in
those locations that did not see any rainfall on Tuesday.

Fires that start in these weather conditions can spread rapidly
and quickly escape control. Any open burning should be done with
extreme caution, or postponed to a different day.

Discounted rain barrels available for Dane Co. residents, businesses

  • Updated
  • 0
Discounted rain barrels available for Dane Co. residents, businesses

MADISON (WKOW) - Dane County residents and business can now get rain barrels at discounted prices.

Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership are offering residents rain barrels at a discounted price to decrease the amount of contaminated runoff reaching local waters. 

The barrels have the added benefit of holding water for dry spells and watering plants or lawns, which can help reduce water bills.

The rain barrels hold 50 gallons and are available to Dane County residents for $74, half of retail price. Further reimbursements are available upon eligibility. 

These barrels can be picked up at the Middleton Recycling Center and Deforest Yardwaste Collection Site during normal business hours. For more information, visit the Ripple Effects website.

Tags

Recommended for you