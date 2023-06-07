Discounted rain barrels available for Dane Co. residents, businesses

MADISON (WKOW) - Dane County residents and business can now get rain barrels at discounted prices.
Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership are offering residents rain barrels at a discounted price to decrease the amount of contaminated runoff reaching local waters.
The barrels have the added benefit of holding water for dry spells and watering plants or lawns, which can help reduce water bills.
The rain barrels hold 50 gallons and are available to Dane County residents for $74, half of retail price. Further reimbursements are available upon eligibility.
These barrels can be picked up at the Middleton Recycling Center and Deforest Yardwaste Collection Site during normal business hours. For more information, visit the Ripple Effects website.