'Disdain,' 'Contempt,' 'Self-serving': Johnson-Barnes Senate race gets increasingly personal

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- No one will be confusing statewide elections with playing pat-a-cake anytime soon. The increasingly personal tone of Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate has become quite noticeable as the campaign enters the final week before Election Day.

Just in the last two days, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has accused his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, of showing 'disdain' for America. Barnes, in turn, described Johnson as a 'self-serving' politician who's abandoned the working class.

Taking questions at a Milwaukee rotary club event Tuesday, Barnes said the country's most fundamental aspects are at stake next week. Wisconsin's Senate race is among a handful that could decide whether Democrats keep control of the chamber, or if the GOP regains a majority in Congress.

"It's a fight for freedom. It's a fight for fairness," Barnes said. "And for so many people, it's a fight for our future. And it's a fight we are gonna win."

On the campaign trail in Portage one day earlier, Johnson outright questioned Barnes' love of this country.

It's an approach, along with ads displaying Barnes as 'different' next to other progressives of color in Congress, that has prompted some Democrats to accuse Johnson and conservatives of running a racist campaign.

"I'm running against a man who every day, either in a new tweet or a new video or audio clip, is showing his disdain and contempt for America," Johnson told supporters. "For Wisconsinites, for law enforcement."

Johnson disputed the idea race played a role in the campaign, which could end with Wisconsin electing its first Black senator. He said Barnes, like former President Barack Obama, have made comments that make one wonder why some Democrats believe drastic change is necessary.

In Portage, Johnson referred to comments Obama made five days before the 2008 election.

"We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America," Obama told supporters at a rally in Columbia, Missouri.

"I do ask the question," Johnson said Monday. "Do you even like, much less love, something you want to fundamentally transform?"

Johnson has also attacked Barnes over his appearances on Russian-affiliated TV in 2015. Barnes, then in the state Assembly, spoke about unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, and again in 2016 after five officers were shot killed in Dallas.

"He went on Vladimir's Putin's propaganda channel six times as a member of our state Assembly," Johnson said.

After the Milwaukee rotary club event, Barnes said it was Johnson who's turned his back on America.

Barnes doubled down on comments he made during the panel discussion, where he said Johnson has put wealthy donors and his family members above everyone else. Barnes referred to Johnson's kids' family trust fund using a manufacturing credit to avoid paying millions of dollars in state taxes, and the 2017 Trump tax cut where most of the tax savings went to the rich.

"I should use the word 'contempt' about him when it comes to working people," Barnes said. "His contempt for people all across the state who've had a hard time and felt like they've only had one senator looking out for them."

Asked what he'd tell voters who were concerned about his previous comments about 'bloated' police budgets, or the circumstances around the nation's founding, Barnes did not address own comments.

Instead, he said Johnson was the one who's betrayed American values.

Barnes noted Johnson was briefed by the FBI in 2020 that Russians could be using him as an asset to spread disinformation ahead of the presidential election. Johnson accused the FBI of setting him up during a debate with Barnes this call.

Barnes also said Johnson's involvement in an effort to pass along a fake slate of Republican electors on January 6, along with comments minimizing the violence during the attack on the Capitol, gave him to room to accuse others of not loving America.

"This is a person who was all too comfortable with a violent insurrection that left 140 officers injured," Barnes said. "An attempted overthrow of our government. It doesn't get less American than that."

Later on Tuesday, Barnes rallied with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) in Milwaukee and Racine. Johnson held events in Platteville, Richland Center and Sparta on his was to La Crosse.