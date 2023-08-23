Disney's Aladdin coming to Overture Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tickets will soon be available for Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film.
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Overture Center for the Arts announced Wednesday that tickets go on sale starting Friday.
The Broadway musical comedy will begin performances at Overture Center on Oct. 10 for a limited engagement of one week through Oct. 15.
Aladdin will play Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Hailed by The New York Times as “fabulous and extravagant,” the Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine additional productions on four continents.
Beginning Friday, Aug. 25, tickets will be available at Overture’s Box Office, and online at overture.org. To charge tickets, call 608-258-4141 (Monday-Saturday, 11-6, Sunday 12-6). Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@overture.org.
Ticket buyers are reminded that overture.org is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at Overture Center.
Anyone who buys tickets from a ticket broker, or any third party should be aware that Overture Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.