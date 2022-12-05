Dispatchers facing barrage of accidental 911 calls, many from new crash detection features

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- At the Columbia County Dispatch Center in Portage, 911 operators say they're dealing with a barrage of accidental 911 calls — and most of them are coming from triggers on smart devices.
911 Coordinator Elisabeth Schultz says on any given day, they receive dozens of false alarms.
"I would say 1 out of every 10, you could expect something like that," Schultz said.
She says most of the time they receive calls from someone who has either accidentally triggered an SOS alert on their smart phone, or they experience a sudden jerk or movement that triggers some smart device's crash detection feature.
"So, if somebody falls, they could be skiing or in a vehicle or anything like that, and it detects that they've crashed," Schultz said. "We get a 911 call if they think they're unresponsive."
But oftentimes, the person doesn't even know that they've dialed 911 until police have arrived, a fact that Schultz says strains resources and is very time-consuming.
"It's important because what if they do need help and they can't talk to us?" Schultz said. "We want to go out there and make sure they are okay."
Madison College Marketing Professor Steve Noll says the crash detection safety feature in many smart devices can be very useful, but still has some kinks that need to be worked out.
"The idea is if you're in a car accident, and your car rolls, your phone also rolls," Noll said. "Therefore, the phone thinking that it rolled even though it wasn't in an accident, is sending out this mistake. And we're discovering that these rolls could be as interesting as a roller coaster."
In the case of Columbia County, Schultz says several calls have come from a nearby ski hill after a skier took a hard tumble. In other scenarios, Schultz said it could be as simple as a fall.
In almost all cases, the person who accidentally dialed 911 never responds or hangs up. Schultz says that's the last thing you want to do.
"What we do ask is that if it does do it, and it is on accident, stay on the line and speak to the dispatcher so we can get that information and make sure that one, you're safe, and two, not send all of our resources," Schultz said.
Noll says you can avoid the problem altogether by switching your device to airplane mode before an activity that you think could cause lots of jerky, sudden movements.