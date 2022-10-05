Displaced UW-Madison student housing cooperative finds new home

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Zoe Bayliss Housing Cooperative has existed in the same building at the corner of Park and Johnson Streets since 1955. But come next fall, UW-Madison will raze that building to make room for the new humanities building. That means the co-op members have been looking for a new home for more than a year.
Angela Maloney, a former co-op president and current strategic planning officer, said at some points she worried Madison's "crazy" housing market would prevent her organization from finding a new home.
That issue became even more pressing when co-op members voted to reject the university's offer for new accommodations.
"It would reduce our size dramatically, and it would make our rents go up quite a bit," Maloney said. For a co-op focused on providing affordable housing to college students, that was a nonstarter.
But the Zoe Bayliss community's search for a new home is now over. The co-op is collaborating with the Madison Community Cooperative and will move into the house at 636 Langdon St.
"This house is really our lifeline," Maloney said. "We have guarantees in our new house that the only way that we could ever move out of that house would be if we as a house voted that we didn't want to live there anymore."
Right now, 48 women are part of the co-op and live in the building on W. Johnson St. The new house has capacity for 43 people.
"It's not that big of change," Zoe Bayliss co-op vice president Ishita Arora said. "Of course, like, ultimately, like we'd love to have unlimited affordable housing, but it still retains our numbers, whereas, with other options, we'd have to downsize incredibly to the point that we couldn't function the same way."
While the co-op will mostly function the same way in the new building, there will be one major change. For the first time, students who go to colleges or universities other than UW-Madison will be able to join the co-op and move into the house.
Maloney said MCC is working to renovate the new house now, and co-op members will officially move in at the start of next school year. But before then, the Zoe Bayliss community is working to cherish their dwindling time in their long-time home.
"It's been great having visitors come back like the alums," Arora said. "They're taking one last look around the building."
And Maloney said she and other members are brainstorming how they can preserve some of the countless memories made in their current home over the past seven decades.
"We've been scheming about ways that we can take this house with us to the new house in some ways," she said. "So, our wall that everyone has painted on, we want to take a really good photo of it and try to get it framed so we can put it in the new house."
Maloney and Arora said co-op members will spend the next few months fundraising to pay for expenses related to moving belongings like beds, couches and dining tables to the new home.