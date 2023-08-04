'Disrespect': Workers at Madison bakery file charges against company, set up strike fund

MADISON (WKOW) -- Workers at a Madison bakery have charged the company with labor violations and set up a strike fund as the relationship with management deteriorates.
Madison Sourdough Company workers unionized in April and have spent the last several months attempting to negotiate a contract with the store's ownership.
The workers are unionized through United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473.
The organized employees believe that management is intentionally slow-walking the negotiations in hopes that all of the workers who voted to unionize will leave the company before a deal is settled.
Wisconsin is a right-to-work state, meaning that state law allows employees to work for an employer without paying dues to the workplace union.
In theory, a company could replace unionized workers with nonunion employees through natural attrition. And the long, odd hours required of bakery staff produces turnover.
"I really like my job," said Spencer Schlenker, a unionized member of Madison Sourdough Company. "So many people I work with really like our jobs, but it's really hard. We work really hard."
Schlenker works 10-hour days starting at 3 a.m. When he spoke to 27 News, his body was covered in flour and bits of dough, having just finished his shift around 1 p.m.
"This turnover is going to eventually leave us with nobody left who's excited for the union, which is what they want," Schlenker said.
In a statement, the company said that it has held five negotiating sessions with workers since the union vote in early April, and that the two sides are making progress towards a contract.
The company also said it is operating within the law.
The organized workers disagree with the company's assessment of negotiations and its actions.
The union has filed unfair labor practices charges against Madison Sourdough, alleging that the employer has withheld information in the bargaining process to which the workers are entitled.
Those charges remain open with the National Labor Relations Board.
The union said that the store's owner has not attended recent bargaining sessions. Instead, sending a lawyer from the law firm Littler Mendelson. On it's website, the law firm describes its work as, "initiating strategies that lawfully avoid unions."
Workers with the union say that weeks elapse between bargaining sessions, and that the company has presented just one proposal that Schlenker called "bare-bones."
The company has declined the union's proposals thus far, expecting that the workers will present a counter to their own proposal that is more amenable to management, Schlenker said.
Schlenker said that the union and management remain mired in non-economic issues, meaning that the two sides have yet to tackle the heart of most negotiations: wages and benefits.
Workers are seeking wage increases. Schlenker is focused on benefits, specifically those that will allow him to work at the company long-term; a 401(k) plan and seniority system are on his wish list.
To prepare for an uncertain future, the union has established what the workers refer to as a mutual aid/strike fund. The fund is designed to help union members who fall on hard times while the negotiation process plays out.
"It can be used as a strike fund if people need to take more action," Schlenker said. He declined to specify if the union would move to strike, but the path exists.
Filing unfair labor practices charges allows workers, under U.S. labor law, to strike without being replaced by management while they are on the picket line.
In addition to establishing the fund, the unionized workers at Madison Sourdough have set up X, formally known as Twitter, and Instagram accounts under the name Madison Sourdough United Workers to publicly pressure the company into negotiating.
"We expressed our extreme displeasure, feelings of disrespect, and offense at the owner's continued absence from negotiations," read one recent post. "We also expressed that since the owner has an intimate knowledge of the bakery, his absence is an impediment to progress at the table."