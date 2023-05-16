Disruptive crowd forces MPD to call for backup during high-risk traffic stop

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly a dozen police cars responded to Madison's west side after police say a group of people became disruptive while police were attempting a high-risk traffic stop.
Witnesses living at the apartments near the intersection of Mineral Point Road and High Point Road said it's typically pretty quiet. When they saw the large police presence, they figured something really bad must have happened.
"I was pretty curious I will say, wondering what's the excitement. I'm not sure what they might have found in the in the vehicle that they were searching," Sandra Culbertson said.
According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, officers took a suspect into custody following a "high risk traffic stop" at that intersection at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
Police learned a person of interest in a different disturbance was in the car, as well as a firearm. They claim multiple weapons were found inside the car.
Captain Kelly Beckett told 27 News the suspect was wanted after assaulting someone with a weapon. She said officers had their guns drawn as protocol and worked to arrest the person.
As this was happening, Beckett said a large crowd of people gathered and began shouting.
"First we're trying to control two people, now we're trying to control a crowd of people who are shouting so loudly that even the person inside the car can't hear what we're asking them to do," she explained.
Beckett said she is unsure if people in the crowd were connected to the suspect being arrested. She also told 27 News it's unclear to her what they were yelling about.
"We had probable cause to arrest them," Beckett added. "We were trying to do our jobs and take them into custody and that would have, I think, gone pretty well had we not had this extra factor."
Beckett said high risk stops usually call for three or four officers. However, she said the large group of people being disruptive caused officers to call for backup, resulting in the nearly dozen police cars on scene.