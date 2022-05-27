Distracted driver hits, kills pedestrian in Richland Center

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) — A distracted driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Richland Center Thursday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Clay Porter reported that around 2:45 p.m., a driver — Molly Rutherford, 29, of Richland Center — was traveling north on State Highway 58 when she became distracted and struck Ruth Anderson, 86, of Richland Center as she was crossing the road at 25000 block State Highway 58.
Upon deputy’s arrival, they found Anderson in the north ditch where she had died from the injuries she sustained.
Rutherford was parked along the shoulder of the roadway. She and her passenger had no injuries from the crash.
Rutherford voluntarily submitted to a blood draw and police report there is no evidence of impairment.
She was taken into custody and booked into the Richland County Jail for homicide by negligent operation.