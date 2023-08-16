Distracted driver pleads no contest after hitting, killing pedestrian in 2022

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WKOW) -- A distracted driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in May 2022 took a plea Monday.

Court records show Molly Rutherford, 29, pleaded no contest to the charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, inattentive driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Rutherford struck and killed 86-year-old Ruth Anderson as the elderly woman was crossing Wisconsin Highway 58 near Richland Center.

At an arraignment, she was found guilty of the latter two charges and required to pay fines.

For the negligent driving misdemeanor charge, Rutherford must abide by a court agreement. If everything in the agreement is completed, the charge may be dropped or lessened.

Rutherford will be scheduled to appear in court to be prosecuted or sentenced for the negligent operation charge.