District attorney clears officers of wrongdoing in attempted arrest of Madison homicide suspect

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County District Attorney found there's no criminal liability for officers who shot at a homicide suspect at a Madison Kwik Trip in February.

DA Ismael Ozanne came to this decision Wednesday after briefing investigators and reviewing evidence.

Madison Police Assistant Chief Matt Tye said police were looking for 38-year-old Justin Kopmeyer on February 24, 2023. He was the suspect in a homicide that took place earlier in the week.

The Department of Justice reported two Madison police officers tried to arrest Kopmeyer in the Kwik Trip when he brought out a gun. One officer tried to use a taser, but it didn't work. Another officer then fired in the direction of Kopmeyer.

The DOJ reported Kopmeyer then barricaded himself in a bathroom, and officers heard gunfire from the bathroom. Kopmeyer was found dead in the bathroom.

Ozanne now says the officer tried to use his taser after Kopmeyer pointed a gun at his own head. He said the other officer fired his gun after he thought Kopmeyer was going to point the gun at him.

“A handgun is a dangerous weapon and poses a grave danger of bodily harm and/or death to an individual. A person armed with a handgun fleeing from police who then turns toward police may pose a threat of great bodily harm and/or death to the officers,” Ozanne said. “Responding to that threat with deadly force may be permitted under the law.”

Ozanne confirmed Kopmeyer's autopsy showed he had a gunshot wound to the head. Wisconsin State Crime Lab ballistic findings indicated the projectile recovered during the autopsy came from the gun Kopmeyer had in the bathroom with him.