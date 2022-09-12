Districts take different approaches to using student mental health dollars

LODI (WKOW) -- A new year brought a new class at Lodi High School. Monday morning marked the first time students attended 'advisory periods,' which are largely an extension of their four-year homerooms.
The reasoning, according to district administrator Vince Breunig, was stronger relationships would support students' mental health during a challenging time in their lives.
So, Lodi is using its share of state-distributed mental health funding - a little less than $60,000 - to provide mental health screenings and purchase supplies for the expanded advisory periods, which were already happening at younger grade levels in the district.
"Having that common understanding, and knowing that we share a bond over, 'Hey, we like ice skating, or we like baseball, or we like to hunt, we like to fish.' Whatever those things are, it helps build relationships and builds that empathy," Breunig said.
The funding was distributed by Gov. Tony Evers's administration in two separate $15 million allocations. Between the two rounds, each district that opted in received a minimum of $20,000. Any money beyond that was divided on a per student basis.
The money comes from Wisconsin's share of federal pandemic relief dollars. That creates a conundrum for districts: is it best to use the money on supplies that could be used for years, or would it be more impactful to hire mental health professionals, even if that funding only lasts for this year?
Breunig said hiring a mental health specialist has lots of value, but he was ultimately concerned about what would happen once the federal dollars ran out.
"It's one-time funding," Breunig said. "So we always got to make sure that we're not creating a funding cliff of any sort, so how can we use this money to be most efficient with it and effective with it, but not cause us an issue down the road?"
Wisconsin Heights Schools District Administrator Jordan Sinz felt hiring an additional staff was worth the immediate benefits. The district, which combines Black Earth and Mazomanie, already had a mental health staffer working with middle and high school students.
Wisconsin Heights is using the first half of its $40,000 share to hire a part-time mental health specialist working with elementary students and families. If it's deemed effective, Sinz the district will likely use its second half of funding to bring back the specialist next year.
"It's really hard for some students and families to get access to those resources and mental health resources in the community," Sinz said. "So I think it's- schools are doing more and more, and feel more and more of an obligation to try to provide those services within the confines of the school walls."
Both administrators were hopeful mental health support could become a larger staple of the state's two-year K-12 budgets. Evers proposed increasing mental health spending by $240 million, allowing each district to hire a full-time mental health worker.
It was part of a nearly $2 billion proposal using the state's projected $5 billion surplus. How the governor - whether it's Evers or GOP challenger Tim Michels - and lawmakers choose to use that record-high surplus will define the budget debate, which will begin in earnest shortly after the legislature reconvenes in January.