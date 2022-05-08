Divine Nine project unveiled, honoring the achievements of Black fraternities and sororities at UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Divine Nine Garden Plaza was unveiled Saturday, honoring the achievements and history of several Black fraternities and sororities at UW-Madison.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is a collection of nine historically Black fraternity and sorority chapters, several of which have been at UW-Madison for over 75 years. Currently, the six NPHC chapters at UW-Madison represents about 50 students.
The garden space includes historical markers that recognize what Black Greek life has contributed to an achieved at UW-Madison. The site is across East Campus Mall from the Walgreens on West Johnson Street.
“It’s a great location,” said Kayla Cotton, a senior from Milwaukee and president of the NPHC at UW-Madison. “It’s the heart of campus, so a lot of students walk through there every day and will see this.”
The $510,000 project was made possible with the fundraising and contribution of UW-Madison Student Affairs, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Office of the Chancellor and more than 250 individual donors.