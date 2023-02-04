DMV offers information on obtaining an ID to vote in the spring primary

(WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds voters how to obtain valid identification for voting in the spring primary.
According to the DMV, valid identification for voting includes a drives license, identification card, military or student ID card. There is no separate "voter ID" and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting.
Voters can begin the process of obtaining identification for voting at wisconsindmv.gov or at a DMV Customer Service Center.
A list of required documents needed for an ID can be found on the DMV's website. Voters can also obtain an ID from the DMV through the Voter ID Petition Process (IDPP) if they do not have access to the required documents. IDPP is free and can be used to quickly obtain a receipt to use at the polls.
The DMV encourages voters to visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website if they are unsure if their identification meets the requirements.
Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID to vote should call DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069.