DMV: There's still time to obtain an id for spring primary

MADISON (WKOW) — While the spring primary is Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to let residents know there is still time to obtain an ID in order to vote.
There isn't a separate "voter ID," rather several acceptable options, including a driver's license, a WisDOT-issued identification card and passport.
In order to get an ID card, a resident can bring documentation, such as proof of identify and Wisconsin residency, to the DMV and fill out two forms. A photo ID document will be sent overnight that can be used for voting. Click here to see all documentation needed to obtain an ID.
If a voter doesn't have all the necessary documentation ready, the ID Petition Process can be used to obtain a receipt that can be used for voting.