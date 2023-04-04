DNA evidence leads to arrest of man suspected of stringing cord across Madison bike path

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has made an arrest for the cords found strung across a bike on the city's west side last summer.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said DNA evidence led detectives to arrest Curtis Tessmer, 34 — who she says lives in the area. Tessmer was arrested for first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Fryer says he confessed to hanging the cords.

In August 2022, metal cords were found hanging "neck high" at a bike path near Allied Drive several times. One man was hurt from crashing into the cord.