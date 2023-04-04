 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Grounds are saturated and the potential is high for multiple rounds
of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours which could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches is
expected.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

DNA evidence leads to arrest of man suspected of stringing cord across Madison bike path

  • Updated
  • 0
Bike path wire 8.31
Madison Police Department

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has made an arrest for the cords found strung across a bike on the city's west side last summer. 

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said DNA evidence led detectives to arrest Curtis Tessmer, 34 — who she says lives in the area. Tessmer was arrested for first-degree recklessly endangering safety. 

Fryer says he confessed to hanging the cords. 

In August 2022, metal cords were found hanging "neck high" at a bike path near Allied Drive several times. One man was hurt from crashing into the cord. 

