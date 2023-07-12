DNR accepting artwork for 2024 turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is calling on the state's artists again as it prepares for the 2024 Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl stamps to hit the presses.
Sales of the stamps, which are required for hunters, bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars for species management each year.
Wisconsin artists 18 years or older can submit their designs until July 15.
The designs will be judged on August 26 at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Last year's winner was Sam Timm of Wautoma, who swept all three categories.
Visit the DNR's website for more information about the rules and how to enter the contest.