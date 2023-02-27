DNR accepting entries for 2024 for turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp designs

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting entries for its 2024 wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps.
Sales of the stamp, which is required for hunters, end up bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars for species management.
The contest is open to anyone 18-years-old or older who live in Wisconsin as a U.S. citizen or legal resident.
All stamp contest applicants should make sure to follow the rules and entry information carefully so their entry is eligible.
The deadline to submit designs is July 15. Judging will take place on August 26.