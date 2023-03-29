DNR accepting entries for 2024 State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin high school students have a chance for their artwork to be featured on the 2024 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker as part of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources design contest.
Now in its 33rd year, the contest calls for artwork that focuses on outdoor recreation, animals or plants in Wisconsin.
Steve Schmelzer, Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director, said it's always hard to choose just one design.
"The admission sticker design contest is a wonderful opportunity for high schoolers across the state to blend their artistic creativity and interest in our natural resources, and to see that creativity on hundreds of thousands of cars across the state," he said.
Students can submit entries through April 30, 2023.
Rules, submission guidelines, tips for a winning design and past sticker design winners are available on the DNR's State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest webpage.